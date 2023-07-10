Following the recent viral videos circulating on social media by some entertainers and QAPs where they were quoted to have ridiculed and debased Anambra State, the Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Entertainment Anambra State, Comrade Don Onyenji, has called on those in showbiz, entertainment industry, as well as On Air Personalities, to desist forthwith from de-marketing and denting the image of Anambra State before the world, saying that they gained nothing by toeing what he described as such ignoble path.

The Tourism Commissioner who stated this in his office in Awka, on Monday, during a press conference, frowned at the way and manner in which some entertainers and OAPs were denigrating and making caricatures of Anambra State, noting that it appeared that they were being sponsored to run the state down, adding that it was wrong for an indigene of Anambra State to embark on such an unwholesome and condemnable act.

‘It appears that they are on a mission to rubbish whatever effort that Governor Chukwuma Soludo is making towards making Anambra State a livable and prosperous homeland. If they are not being sponsored, why would they toe such a dangerous path? It is unethical for an OAP who is a staff of an NBC-recognized station to go out and start misbehaving. In my 35 years as a broadcaster, I have never seen or heard such a thing.

Comrade Onyenji stated that the Governor had been doing a lot in the tourism industry through massive construction of roads across the state, saying that road tourism was key to the state’s development, emphasizing that many hospitality homes were springing up in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

He said that the Governor had already, through Anambra State Executive Council, approved the construction of Solution Fun City close to the Awka City Stadium, saying that the Fun City when completed would house a mini-golf course, table tennis, lawn tennis, relaxation centre, pub and other eye-catching and life-enhancing settlements where business meetings would be held and deals struck.

Comrade Onyenji, a renowned broadcaster, Master of Ceremony and Nollywood actor, paid glowing tribute to Governor Soludo, urging Ndi Anambra to join what he called the Solution Agenda, saying that the Governor had a lofty and wonderful plan for the state. He said he would not stop appreciating the Governor for taking Anambra far higher than he met it one year and three months ago.

The Commissioner called for concerted efforts geared towards addressing the issue of insecurity, human trafficking and other social vices in the state, saying that it should not be left for the government alone to shoulder, even as he described tackling insecurity as a collective responsibility.

‘The Governor is doing a whole lot in the area of insecurity but he needs to be supported. We should join hands with him. Let’s stop being indifferent to matters affecting us as a people. We must fix our state together. Going on social media to rubbish your state is childish, disgraceful and uncalled for,’ Onyenji quarrelled.

