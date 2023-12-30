The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has set up a Special Intervention Squad to address ongoing attacks in parts of Plateau State.

Recall that gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen attacked no fewer than 25 communities in Bokkos and Barakin-Ladi local government areas of the state on Christmas Eve, where close to 160 people were killed.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after a visit to Governor Caleb Muftwang at the Little Ray Field Government House in Jos, Plateau State, the Inspector General of Police said the special squad will commence immediate operations in the state as part of the security intervention to address insecurity issues in the state.

“I also have the specific instruction of Mr President to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act and to ensure that the killings in this state stop, and that’s what we are committed to. We have started by deploying adequately.

“We are responding appropriately to this incident, and we are not going to sweep it under the rug.” We are deploying all our resources to ensure that this doesn’t happen again in Plateau State.

I also informed the people when I was in the governor’s office that a special operation has commenced in this state today with the deployment of the tactical units.

“You can see me coming with the DIG operations. DIG Intelligence is here with me. The AIG wing is here with me. The AIG of the Zone is also here with me. The AIG of the Zone has been ordered to relocate to Plateau until we record success in the operation that we are starting today.”

The IGP further disclosed that the Special Interventions Squad is going to commence in 10 pilot states in Nigeria, including Plateau State, adding that with this, the police will dominate the affected areas and ensure that the criminals are brought to justice and they don’t come back for any attacks. Thank. Thank you.

“I am also here to give confidence to the people in the affected areas and to the people of Plateau State generally.

We have increased our deployment. I have given directives for the deployment of tactical units to go into those affected areas and those other areas that are vulnerable,” he said.

