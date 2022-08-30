Police arrest three suspected robbers in Benue

Three suspected armed robbers have been apprehended in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State.

The suspects who were said to have been terrorising some parts of Makurdi in recent times were rounded up at Logo 1, Wurukum, Makurdi.

According to the statement issued by Police Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene on Tuesday, the suspects had before their arrest terrorised the people of Wurukum, Northbank and Modern Market areas all in Makurdi metropolis.

Anene said, “Fortunately, on 26/8/2022 at about 1600hrs, the said suspects; Fanen Wever, Philip Adanyi aka Baron and Albert Akor aka J-Boy all male of no fixed address were arrested at their hideout, within Logo 1 Wurukum, Makurdi.

Items recovered from the suspects include; one locally made pistol loaded with three rounds of live ammunition, wraps of weed, suspected to be Indian hemp, assorted illicit drugs and charms.

The PPR further said that the suspects had confessed to the crimes and they will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

