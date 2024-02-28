The former presidential candidate and leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has called on the people of Edo State to vote for the party’s candidate for the election, Dr Azemhe Azena, in the September 21 governorship poll.

Making the call, while presenting the Certificate of Return to the party’s candidate for the election, Dr Azemhe Azena said, “The only alternative that the people of Edo State have today is our party, the NNPP.”

Kwankwaso added, “You know what is happening today in this country in terms of the economy, in terms of security, and so on and so forth.

“We believe that this gentleman is capable of handling all those for the good people of Edo, just as we are doing in Kano.”

They should run away from people who are going around to give them peanuts for the masses to vote for them,” he said.

He said, “I am happy that we have a very credible candidate, a man of God, somebody who has a lot of credibility known to the people and the masses in Edo.”

According to him, “I believe this is the time to advise the good people of Edo to do the right thing, to do what the Kano people have done.”

He called on other NNPP aspirants to rally support for Azena to ensure victory at the election.

“Our prayer is that all of them should come together and work with him to make sure the success of the party is interesting,” Kwankwaso said.

He then commended the NNPP primary election committee for conducting a credible primary that produced Azena.

He described the primary as excellent and transparent, in line with the credibility that the party stood for.

While speaking, Dr Azene pleaded to work with all NNPP leaders, governorship aspirants, and party members in a formidable force to win Edo.

He added, “I was born and brought up in Edo, and I live among my people; I have impacted them. So, if there is anybody who should be afraid, they should be the ones to be afraid.

He also disclosed, “Above all, I’m a pastor with not less than branches under me across the 18 local government areas of Edo.

Aside from that, “I am a major voice when it comes to religion and youth development. I’m a major voice when it comes to society.

He, however, hinted that they are the ones who should be afraid that a man like me is physically there.“

