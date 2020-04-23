Police arrest three suspected kidnappers in Kogi

Kogi State police command has arrested three suspected kidnappers who have been terrorising Okene and its environs in the Kogi Central senatorial district of the state.

The police state command public relations officer, DSP William Aya disclosed this in a press statement issued on Thursday in Lokoja.

According to him, a distress call was received by the police operatives attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that a gang of armed robbers/kidnappers in a Nissan Altima car with registration number CL 591 KTU, have kidnapped one lady name Hadiza Seidu at a Total filling station, Okene and were driving towards Obangede area, Okehi local government council.

He noted that operatives promptly swung into action, intercepted and arrested one Alabi Joseph Adeleke and rescued the victim, one Hadiza Seidu. Items recovered from them include one GSM handset and Altima Car.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the duo of Abdulwaheed Solomon a.k.a. Efosa and Bishop Eneji Cecil all of Adavi local government council and Okehi local government council respectively.

“All the suspects confessed to the crime. An investigation is ongoing. Suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation,” he stated.

