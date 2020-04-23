(UPDATE): Ex-PDP national chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, loses dad in fire outbreak

The Galadima of Dikwa and father of former Governor of Borno State and National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Modu Sheriff, has died in his Maiduguri home.

The eighty six-year-old father of former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, died on Thursday morning due to suffocation from a fire outbreak at about 4.00 a.m. in his home along Damboa road.

The octogenarians was said to be alone in his room when the fire started reportedly from electrical problems, suffocating him long before any of his relatives could help him out.

Before his death, the businessman spent most of his time at his residence along Damboa road, where he lived with his four wives and younger children.

He is expected to be buried later on Thursday according to Islamic rites, family sources said.

Apart from Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, some of his other children were Honourable Mohammad Nur Sheriff, Alhaji Mai Modu Sheriff and Alhaji Mai Sherif.

Alhaji Modu sheriff is the second high-profile Borno indigene to have passed on in less two weeks.

Last week, chief of staff to the President, Abba Kyari, passed on after a bout with coronavirus.