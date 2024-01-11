Three leaders of different cult groups in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State have been arrested by the operatives of the state police command.

This was disclosed to newsmen on Thursday by the state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade during an interaction with members of the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN).

The Lagos police boss also declared that the command will aggressively enforce the ban on commercial motorcycle operations in many parts of the state.

The police boss also assured residents of the state that his administration had declared war on cultism, traffic robbery and kidnapping.

He noted that the command is determined to ensure a viable economy and improve the standard of living in Lagos State by reducing crime to the barest minimum.

The police boss told newsmen, “We are fighting cultism, one of my major agendas in Lagos is to fight cultism, traffic robbery and kidnapping; these are the prominent cases we have in the state.

“We are working very hard to eliminate cultism in the state and I realize that the capacity of divisional headquarters there is not enough, so I have created a tactical unit where more than fifty members have been deployed into the fight against cultism.

“They have taken off already and I know that they will get rid of cultism very soon.”

CP Fayoade also stated, “We are partnering with the judiciary so that any of them arrested will be taken off the society for long so that others can learn.”

He added that the Command Complaint Response Unit (CRU) will be more empowered and strengthened to take more complaints

The police boss also stated, “The enforcement of Okada will be more aggressive this time because most crimes are committed with Okada.”

The Police boss also said his administration will be transparent while assuring that he will not support any wrongdoings even on the part of his officers.

“I am here to sanitise the police, I want everyone to be able to come into any police station to lay a complaint,” CP Fayoade said

President of CRAN, Olalekan Olabulo in his speech, welcomed the CP formally to Lagos and advised him to provide adequate information for journalists to work with.

