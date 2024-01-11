Adequate arrangements and preparations have been made for the successful inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s second term in office.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba, disclosed this at a press conference in Owerri Thursday

He said that adequate and necessary security arrangements are being put in place to ensure that the event is hitch-free

Emelumba disclosed that further steps are being taken to manage the huge crowd expected to come from within the 27 local government areas of Imo State and outside the state.

According to him, the swearing, which will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, will be chaired and co-chaired by Senator Chris Anyanwu and Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Secretary to the Government of Imo State.

The Commissioner pointed out that the committee has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the occasion is truly memorable.

He said that many important dignitaries are expected at the occasion, which, according to him, is actually about celebrating Imo people who have shown so much love and support for the governor and his government.

He said, “The second term swearing-in ceremony is an opportunity to celebrate Imo people who voted massively for him.”.

He disclosed that the Governor has in the last four years touched on the lives of most Imo people through the provision of massive infrastructure and youth empowerment, amongst many other laudable programmes.

