Benue State Government has raised the alarm that job rackets have hijacked the planned recruitment exercise in the state civil service

Consequently, the state government has suspended the recruitment exercise indefinitely.

Kula Tersoo, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Hyacinth Alia, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting.

The Nigerian Tribune reliably gathered that the government had rolled out measures for recruitment exercises with the creation of portals.

Governor Alia announced last December, during the flag-off of the distribution of palliatives, his administration’s plan to recruit more workers into the civil service in early 2024.

But Tersoo, while briefing newsmen on Thursday after the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Makurdi, disclosed that the exercise has been halted indefinitely.

He also disclosed plans by the state government to establish the Benue Public Service Institute (BPSI) to train civil servants, stating that some civil servants have not attended training programmes or promotion examinations in the past 30 years.

According to him, “the civil service remains the engine room of government, hence the need to train and retrain them for efficiency.”.

The governor’s aide further said that the governor had issued a stern warning to the 23 local government caretaker chairmen to stay in their domain to tackle issues of insecurity.

