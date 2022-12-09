Police arrest suspects over robbery of NYSC lodge in Akwa Ibom

By Udeme Utip - Uyo
Two men suspected to be among the robbery gang which invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) lodge along Udo Ekong Street, off Information Drive, Uyo, have been arrested by Akwa Ibom State police command.

In a statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Mcdon, and made available to Tribune Online in Uyo on Friday, the arrest of the two suspects was in fulfillment of the promise made by the state Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi when the robbers scaled the fence of the Corps members Lodge robbing them of their valuables including phones in July this year.

The statement reads in parts, “Recall that some time ago, on the 6th of July 2022, at about 01:30 am to be precise, suspected armed robbers, invaded the NYSC lodge, located at Udo Ekong Street, Off information Drive in Uyo LGA, damaged the doors of the partially fenced building and dispossessed Corpers of their phones, jewelry, physical cash, and other valuables.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi who personally visited the scene in the company of the state NYSC Coordinator, vowed to bring the perpetrators to book and has since then remained committed.”

He said the Anti-Robbery squad arrested Iniobong Okon Eden and Joshua Bassey Asuquo who had bolted away after allegedly committing the crime.

“In a meticulous investigation, the Anti-Robbery Squad of the Command arrested the following Suspects who have been on the run and responsible for terrorizing Aka.”

The statement explained that the suspects confessed to the crime and made other stunning revelations of their escapades in the area including members of some confraternities and mentioned their gang members now at large.

The commissioner of police, Olatoye Durosinmi has vowed to trail until those responsible for the crime are fished out.

In a related development, the police also said that another suspect, Sunday George Sampson was arrested for allegedly killing a 13-year-old pregnant child while procuring an abortion for the victim.

“The Suspect impregnated a 13-year-old girl child and secretly procured an abortion for her and she died in the process.

“The Commissioner of Police is miffed at this development and has asked that the matter be transferred to the homicide section for discreet investigation.


He has however called on parents to create time and pay more attention to the whereabouts and behaviors of their children to prevent sexual abuse and social vices.

