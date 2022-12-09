Kogi Poly, NASRDA sign MoU to boost aerospace engineering technology

The management of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) for the purpose of exploration of Aerospace Engineering Technology Department, School of Engineering of the institution.

According to the statement from the Head of Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the institution, Uredo Omale, the MoU was signed at the NASRDA headquarters, Obasanjo Space Centre, Abuja.

The Director-General, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Dr Halilu Ahmed Shaba and Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman, Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja represented both parties at the event.

Speaking after the signing of the agreement, Dr Shaba said the MoU would strengthen the deep historic ties between the two bodies in terms of socioeconomic development, space exploration, environmental safety and trade.

He further said that the two parties had made relentless efforts in ensuring the actualisation of the great feats, adding that “National Space Research and Development Agency and Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja share historic ties, as both agencies have been working closely in recent times.”

The signing of the MoU, Dr Shaba added, “Is a right step in the right direction, as it will accelerate Nigeria’s economic transformation from a resource-based to knowledge and Innovation driven-based.”

Bemoaning the obsolete equipment in some institutions, Dr Shaba commended Dr Usman for sustaining the relationship and its tremendous feat and advancement in achieving Aerospace exploration. He added that the Polytechnic had since 2014 been pushing for this fulfilment which had just been mutually consented to.

He reiterated the agency’s desire to make Aerospace Engineering Technology competitive globally, by investing in Aerospace Engineering Technology.

Dr Shaba further disclosed that the agency would be collaborating with the Kogi State Polytechnic in the area of agricultural advancement in 2023 by organising an exhibition and joint workshop.

In the same vein, Engr. Sadiq Umar, Director, CSCD while delivering closing remarks, appreciated the NASRDA Director-General and the Rector for their passion and unfettered energy towards achieving the feat, describing them as reformers of high repute and ones whose mandates had yielded a landmark achievement.

Engr. Umar disclosed the agency’s readiness to establish Aerospace technology across institutions in the country as already achieved at Lagos State University (LASU).





Earlier, Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman, Rector, Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, said the MoU would be of mutual socio-economic benefit to both parties.

He revealed that the MoU which had just been approved, started in 2014 under the then Director General ‘NASRDA’, the Late Prof. Seidu Ogah Mohammed and the then, Kogi State Polytechnic Rector, the Late Prof. Matthew Ajibero – both of blessed memory.

He, therefore, appreciated late Prof. Ogah and the late Prof Ajibero for the historic initiative which without doubt, would stand the test of time.

Dr Usman while commending the Director-General, National Space Research and Development Agency for his unusual humility in sustaining the relationship between both agencies, said that the historic event would further expand collaborations in Agriculture, Aerospace Technology and capacity building as well as space application programmes for societal purposes.

He reassured the Director General, ‘NASRDA’ of the Institution’s readiness in ensuring quick and prompt utilisation of facilities in the area concerned.

Highlights of the event were the exchange of souvenirs by both agencies as a mark of honour and appreciation for continued collaboration.

The MoU signing ceremony was witnessed by Engr. Dr Aiyeola S.Y, CSD, HOD Satellite Systems; Dr Hassan Ocholi, Ground Station; Engr. Fidelis Y. Madalla, HOD, SCASC CSTD; Engr. Dr Halidu Ibrahim, Director ( CS & MC); Engr. Dr. Sadiq Umar, Director (CSCD); Barr. Yahaya Isah A, Head Legal Services; Mr Emmanual I. Onwubuariri, DG GeoApps Plus; Mr Aiyeetan Sunday, Registrar, Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja; Mr Femi Paul Olaitan, Director Research and Innovation; Mr Williams Ameh Esq, Head, Legal Unit; Engr. Dr Mohammed Adamu, Dean, School of Engineering Technology; Engr. Salisu Salawu Ijiji, HOD mechatronics, amongst others.