Gombe Police arrest Immigration officer, one other for culpable homicide

Gombe State Police Command has arrested a 44 years old Immigration Service officer, Ishaku Yila Manaseh, of Billiri LGA for the offence of alleged culpable homicide.

A press release from the Command signed by the PPRO, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, contained that “on 10/06/2022 at about 1230hrs, the Divisional Police Headquarters in Billiri received a complaint that the suspect who is a serving member of Nigeria Immigration Service Billiri formation, criminally stabbed one Mela Andrawus aged 30 of Awai quarters Billiri LGA on his chest over a minor argument at a drinking joint in Billiri.”

The PPRO stated that on receipt of the complaint, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and the team rushed to the scene where they succeeded in arresting the suspect and took the victim to Police clinic Billiri where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

He added that a Knife was recovered as an exhibit while the suspect has confessed to the crime, the case will soon be charged to court.

The Command also arrested one Babangida Mohammed a 21 years old man of Zenge village in Kaltungo LGA for the offence of culpable homicide leading to death.

“It was reported that on 12/6/2022 at about 1530hours, a case of culpable homicide was reported at Awak Division that on the 2/6/2022 at about 0400hours, the suspect strangled his wife, one Fatsuma Babangida and killed her, a case which is currently under investigation.”

The Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babaita, however, assured the Citizens of Gombe State that his administration is committed to their security and that all criminal cases would be transparently investigated and charged to court to uphold the cause of justice.





Ishola Babatunde Babaita also reiterated the resolve and commitment of Officers and men of the Command to continue to partner with the good people of Gombe State in guaranteeing the security and safety of all indigenes and visitors alike.

