Police arrest suspected thief with nine TV sets in Edo

For allegedly making away with two plasma television in his hotel room, one Mallam Ahmed Ibrahim, 24 has been arrested by the police in Edo State.

According to the Edo State Police deputy spokesperson Jennifer Iwegbu, the suspect had on Wednesday July, 13 booked for three rooms in the hotel located at the university town of Ekpoma, Edo state.

Jennifer, an assistant superintendent of police explained that shortly after booking the rooms, Ibrahim abruptly left the hotel room unnoticed with his luggage which he came in with.

She said that unknown to the management of the hotel, the three television sets in the three rooms he booked were what the suspect packaged in his luggage when he suddenly checked out.

The spokesperson said that through discreet investigation and intelligence gathering by a team of crack police operatives who swung into action when the report was made, the suspect was traced to Hausa Cattle Market, Ekpoma where he was arrested.

She added that a careful search of his luggage revealed that the suspect had neatly packed the plasma televisions, ready to take off to Abuja for sale before he ran out of luck.

Iwegbu disclosed that Ibrahim has confessed to have stolen the three television sets and also six other plasma televisions from two separate locations in Ekpoma and Mazamaza area of Lagos state.

While reiterating the determination of the Edo State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Abutu Yaro not to allow miscreants make life unbearable for Edo people, she said that the suspect will soon be arraigned in court.