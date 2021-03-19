Police arrest suspected gay, another man for raping, recording nude pictures of 25-yr-old lady

A serial rapist, Onuorah Obi, has been arrested by the police in Lagos State for allegedly raping and recording the nude picture of a 25-year-old lady in the Ago Okota area of Lagos State.

A suspected gay, who also allegedly brutalized a man for refusing his sex overtures have also been arrested in the Oshodi area of the state.

The image maker in charge of the state police command Muyiwa Adejobi confirmed both incidents to the Tribune Online in a statement, signed by him, on Friday

The Lagos police image maker said, ” the police operatives attached to Ago Okota Division of the command have arrested a serial rapist, one Onuorah Obi, m, of No 1, Buari Oloto Street, Ago Okota, on 17/3/2021 at about 6.30 pm.”

“The victim, ‘f’, 25, of Ago Okota reported that the suspect raped her and recorded her nude pictures and videos.” the Lagos police image maker also stated.

He continued that “the police swung into action and arrested the suspect. When a search was conducted on his phone, nude pictures and videos of the victim were recovered from the phone.”

In another incident “the police operatives attached to Makinde Police Station, Osodi, has arrested one Jane Otubo, m, 28, of No 3, Eniola Street, Mafoluku, Osodi, a foodstuff trader, who hails from Enugu State for alleged homosexuality on 18th March 2021.”

According to the police” the suspected gay had invited one Francis Azeez, m, who resides at Gwagwalada Area of Abuja and paid for his transportation fare to his place in Mafoluku, promising to assist him to establish a business. ”

The Lagos police added that “But trouble broke out when Otubo made frantic attempts to have unlawful canal knowledge of the invitee who had spent a week with him.”

“The guest, Francis, who resisted him, made efforts to escape to Abuja in the morning when he was assaulted severally by the suspect.”

The police in Lagos also added that “this attracted the neighbours’ attention who eventually informed the Police.”

“The Landlord of the suspect, popularly called Alfa, confirmed the allegation of Francis that the suspect had been indulging in the infamous act of which the Landlord had settled several issues relating to his improper and criminal act in this regard.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has condemned these heinous acts of the suspects and ordered that the matters be transferred to the Gender Unit of the command for further investigation and prosecution.

The police boss also reaffirmed the command’s steadfastness in combating crimes and criminality, in collaboration with all relevant government agencies and groups in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.Police arrest suspected gay. Police arrest suspected gay.