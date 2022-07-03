Police arrest suspected fake officer in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Police command has arrested a suspected fake police officer, Enyi Friday, from Umunwagu Idembia in Ezza South LGA of Ebonyi State.

The suspect is accused of deceiving innocent citizens in the state with his fake uniform.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chris Anyanwu, disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Sunday.

According to Anyanwu, the suspect was caught wearing the uniform of a Police Corporal by the Commander of Ebubeagu Security outfit in Ezza South LGA of the State.

He then noted that the suspect has been handed over to the State Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

The statement read in part: “The Ebonyi State Police Command on Saturday 3/7/2022 at about 10:46hrs through a coordinated effort with Anyigor Lazarus, the Commander of Ebubeagu Security outfit in Ezza South LGA apprehended Enyi Friday who hails from Umunwagu Idembia in Ezza South LGA of Ebonyi State for impersonation.

“The young man who is not a police officer was caught wearing the uniform of a Police Corporal hence his arrest. The suspect has been handed over to the State Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.”

Anyanwu however urged the general public to continue to partner with the Police in Ebonyi State in a bid to rid the communities of criminal elements.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.