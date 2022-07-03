Lagos PDP decries price hike on BRT buses

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the proposed increase in the fare for BRT buses in the state, saying such move amounted to show of lack of compassion and total disregard for the plight of the citizens of the state, giving the crippling economic situation pervading the land currently.

The party said this at the weekend in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Hon Hakeem Amode, saying that the fare increase also meant that the few “Luxuries” that the people benefited from the state were being taken away from them.

According to the party, with an additional flat rate of N100 on all trips within the state that will take effect from July 13, a trip from Ikorodu to TBS will now cost N600 naira instead of N500 naira while Berger to Ajah will now increase to N700 from N600 naira, saying this would also affect other routes within Lagos, just as it noted that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu- led government had blame the hike in the pump price of diesel from N187 to N830 as well as the unavailability of spare parts.

PDP pointedly said now was not the time for any form of increment, insisting that Lagosians had suffered enough under the present administration.

“Now is not the time for any form of increment, as the people of the state have suffered enough under this unsympathetic government,” the party said.

PDP spokesperson, Amode, therefore, demanded that the proposed fare hike “be shelved so as not to worsen the citizens’ situation in the face of dilapidated infrastructure, insecurity, hunger, rise in crime, among others being experienced by the people of the state.”

