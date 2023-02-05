By Adelowo Oladipo – Minna

A 25-year-old suspected informant to armed bandits in Niger State, identified as one Ibrahim Ali (Banana) has been arrested by Police attached to Gawu- Babangida Division of the state Police Command in his hideout at Gwalo village, via Paikoro Local Government Area of the State.

This was contained in a Press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) of the State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, a copy of which was obtained over the weekend by the Nigerian Tribune in Minna, adding that “On 01/02/2023 at about 0530hrs, Police operatives attached to Gawu-Babangida Div arrested one Ibrahim Ali, a.k.a Bajala aged 25yrs of Gwalo village via Paikoro LGA”.

According to Abiodun, “Following the arrest of two suspected kidnappers with the recovery of N2.1million in their possession at Lambata, Gurara LGA on 27/01/2023 and further investigation into the matter, through the confessional statement of the suspected kidnappers and technical intelligence received led to another achievement as thus:

It was further gathered that “During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime and said that he usually monitors targets for kidnappers. He confessed further that he also assist the hoodlums to purchase foodstuffs such as rice, beans, millet and even alcohol of any kind, with cigarettes”.

“He was arrested with some quantity of raw rice and beans, which he said he wanted to take to the kidnappers’ hideout in Gwalo forest before their arrest”, said the PPRO.

The statement, however, stated that the suspect was under investigation at State Criminals Investigations Department( SCID) Minna, adding that he will be arraigned in court for prosecution as soon as the investigation was concluded.





Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Ogundele J. Ayodeji, has appreciated the support of Nigerlites and members of the public, while urging them not to relent by informing the Police when they see something strange in their environment for quick intervention.