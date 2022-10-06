Police arrest pastor, 13 suspects for illegal arms deal, other criminal offences in Oyo

Police have confirmed the arrest of a 58-year-old Prophet and founder of a Pentecostal Church, Ireti Ogo Jesu, Olodo Community in Egbeda local government area of Oyo state, Musibau Oladimeji for an illegal arms deal and thirteen other suspects for various alleged criminal offences.

The suspects were paraded before the newsmen at the State Police Command, Eleyele in Ibadan South West local government area on Thursday.

Oladimeji who claimed to have stopped the illicit act submitted that he has given his life to Jesus Christ, disclosing that he is now a Prophet and founder of a Pentecostal Church located in the Olodo area, Ibadan.

He, however, confirmed that before he gave his life to Jesus Christ, he specialized in the illicit trade of illegal importation and sales of arms and ammunition.

But the Police faulted his claim, as they submitted that as at the time of his arrest alongside two members of his notorious gang, Lukman Tijani 40 years, and Adebayo Afeez 55 years, 350 live cartridges are found in their possessions.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso in his briefs stated that the suspects were arrested with 350 life cartridges, alleging that they specialized in supplying arms and ammunition to the notorious criminals.

According to him, the Oyo state Police Command Monitoring Unit on 25th September, 2022 credible information that a suspected member of a criminal syndicate specialised in the illegal importation and supply of ammunition (cartridges) to some notorious armed robbery and kidnapping syndicates, terrorizing unsuspecting members of the public in different parts of Oyo State and other neighbouring states was sighted at his hideout at ISEYIN town in Oyo State.

Sequel to this credible and actionable information, a team of Detectives attached to the Command’s Monitoring Unit swung into action and in the process, the criminal kingpin who gave his name as LUKMAN TIJANI was arrested in connection with the nefarious criminal activity.

Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime and this later led to the arrest of two other members of the criminal syndicate who identified themselves as MUSIBAU OLADIMEJI ‘M’ and ADEBAYO AFEEZ ‘M’ and a total number of (350) Three Hundred and Fifty pieces of Live Cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects explained that the cartridges were illegally smuggled into Nigeria through the borders.

In another development, the Command has intercepted and arrested a member of an armed robbery syndicate, Taiwo AbdulRasaq who specialized in attacking and dispossessing tricycle riders otherwise known as Okada riders of their valuables.

His arrest, according to the Police led to the discovery and recovery of eleven tricycles in his custody.

According to the police report, A team of Police Monitoring unit during a stop and search along Ogbomoso/Oyo road intercepted a member of a notorious armed robbery syndicate who has been on the Command’s watch list and specialized in snatching tricycles from owners at gunpoint.

When the suspect who later identified himself as TAIWO ABDULRASAK was queried about the ownership of one tricycle in his possession, he was unable to give any satisfactory explanation.





Hence the suspect was arrested and upon further interrogation at the Monitoring Unit office, he voluntarily confessed that the tricycle was snatched from its rightful owner at gunpoint on the same date by himself and his syndicate members.

He also confessed that he was riding the tricycle to Ogbomoso town at the time of his apprehension with the intent of handing the same over to the syndicate’s criminal receiver.

The suspect explained further that he had led his syndicate members to snatch several tricycles from their owners at different locations across Oyo and other neighbouring States.

His confessional statement and further discreet investigation later led to the arrest of three of his syndicate members who identified themselves as SOLIU RASHEED‘M’, LUKMAN RASAQ ‘m’ and KAZEEM SAKARIYAU ‘M’ and ten others who robbed tricycles all valued Thirteen Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira (#13, 200,000.00) ONLY were recovered from the two criminal receivers.

Also, five suspects that specialized in hijacking and diversion of goods have been arrested while attempting to divert 1,100 cartons of Rothmans Cigarette in Ibadan.

The suspects, Alhaji Basiru Ali, Jemilu Garuba, Abubakar Suleiman, Mamuda Abubakar and AlMustapha Sunmaila allegedly invaded LEYLAND YARD located at IYANA Church area, Ibadan, attacked the Driver of a DAF Truck with registration number LSD 742 XK with Guns and other dangerous weapons loaded with One Thousand One Hundred Cartons (1,100) of ROTHMANS Cigarette belonging to a Tobacco Company, Ibadan and diverted the goods to an unknown destination.

The incident was later reported to the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State and the Command’s Monitoring Unit was immediately detailed to hunt down the armed robbers and recover the diverted goods.

Sequel to this directive, a team of Police operatives attached to the Monitoring Unit swung into action and after a discreet investigation, four suspects who later identified themselves as follows; Abubakar Suleiman, Mamuda Abubakar AlMustapha Samaila and Jemilu Garuba were arrested in their respective hideouts in Sokoto and Kano States while the kingpin of the criminal syndicate who gave his name as Alhaji Basiru Ali was arrested in Sabo Area in Ibadan metropolis.

In all, about Sixty-Nine (69) Cartons of the diverted cigarette were recovered from the arrested suspects who have since voluntarily confessed to the crime.

