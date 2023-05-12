Police Division, Eagle-eyed officers of Iju Division have arrested a ‘one chance’ syndicate following their victim’s scream for help in Lagos.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin posted it via his Instagram handle on Friday, 12th March 2023.

SP Benjamin added the suspects, Folashade Sholagbe, a female and 36 years old, and Seun Oke, a male, 29 years old, specialized in picking victims with their Corolla (pictured) at 7up by Tollgate in Lagos.

However, the third suspect is on the run while the investigation is in progress.