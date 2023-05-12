The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has warned marketers to be careful with some individuals who are in the habit of using their registered filling stations in acquiring allocations from the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) illegally.

The IPMAN Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Dan Malam in a statement issued and signed on Friday and made available to pressmen disclosed that the warning was necessary following persistent complaints from the NNPCL management that some individuals who have no business with petroleum products are in the habit of collecting fuel allocations from the company illegally by presenting names of some registered filling stations.

He however hinted that the the decision to issue the warning was taken during a meeting between the management of the NNPCL and leadership of IPMAN.

He said that the company had threatened to revoke the bulk purchase license of any marketer found allowing such individuals to use his registered filling station to get allocation and later resell the products to others.

Alhaji Dan Malam then warned those who engaged in the illegal act to desist from doing so as anyone caught will be reported to security agents for appropriate action.

He added that the management of the NNPCL and IPMAN leadership will not fold their arms and allow such illegal acts to continue to the detriment of the genuine fuel marketers in the country.

He also warned Private depot owners against selling the products above the government-approved price, saying marketers will not continue to patronise private depots that sell above the approved price.

The IPMAN Chairman also warned marketers against selling the product above the approved pump price as anyone found will be sanctioned.

He said there was a need for both private depot owners and marketers to sell the product at controlled price because they don’t pay extra money to the NNPCL before getting the allocation.

Dan-Malam used the opportunity to commend the management of the NNPCL under the leadership of Mele Kyari for ensuring adequate supply of the products.

