A Magistrate court, sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, has sentenced a community leader, the Ajagun Ode of Ode in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Sunday Boboye, to ten years imprisonment for unlawful demolition of palm trees and food crops in the community.

The Magistrate, Bukola Ojo, who sentenced the convict after being found guilty of the six count of felony to wit malicious damage charges against him.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Ajiboye Babatunde, while reading the facts of the case, said the convict, and others at large on September 20, 2022, at about 3pm at the ‘Pastorate and Laity of the Apostolic Church Nigeria, along Ado Ekiti Road Igoba, Akure North conspired to commit Felony to wit: Malicious damage.

Babatunde alleged that the convict unlawfully demolished the perimeter fence of the pastorate and laity of the Church, valued about one million naira, demolished the Palm trees and food crops valued about N5m demolished the signpost of the church and said the convict, when arrested, failed to give satisfactory account to the police,”

He said the offence contravened sections 516, 451, 249(d), and 81 of the Criminal Code Cap 7 vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

The prosecutor called four witnesses to testify in court and prayed the court to punish him accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others who might indulge in a similar act.

The convict, in his defence through his counsel, Adeola Kayode, denied the allegations levelled against him and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

In her judgement, the Magistrate convicted and sentenced the accused to an imprisonment for a period of two years in count one with an option of fine of N20,000.

On count two and three the convict got two years each with no option of fine while he bagged another one year jail with an option of fine of N10,000.

The defendant is also sentenced to prison on count five and six for a period of two and one year respectively with an option of fine of N20,000.

The court awarded the sum of N5million naira as compensation to the complainant for the damage of the perimeter fence, palm trees and other crops.





She however, ruled that if the convict could afford to pay the compensation, the imprisonments should be ‘vacated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE