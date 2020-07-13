Police arrest man for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested one Mr Okafor Ndubuisi, aged 60-year, for allegedly defiling a 9-year-old girl in Nkwelle Ezunaka, near Onitsha, Anambra State.

SP Haruna Mohammed, the state Police Public Relations Officer, who disclosed this in a statement, said Mr Ndubuisi, carried out the act on Sunday afternoon in his room at Sunrise Estate and had previously done so.

According to Mohammed, “On the 12/7/2020 at about 2:30: pm following a tip-off, Police operatives attached to 3-3 Division arrested one Okafor Ndubuisi ‘m’ aged 60years of Sun Rise Estates Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect had on the same date and on different occasion allegedly defiled a 9-year-old girl in his room.

“Scene was visited by police detectives and the victim taken to the hospital for medical examination.”

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

