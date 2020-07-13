FG reduces domestic passengers’ arrival time to 1 hour 30 minutes

Arrival time for domestic air travel has been reviewed from three hours to one and a half hours.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika said in his twitter handle saying: “My colleagues & I have reviewed passenger facilitation at our airports, consequently, I am happy to announce that, henceforth, travellers are to arrive one hour and a half before their departure time for domestic flights. Travellers are advised to check-in online, please.”

Domestic passengers were earlier asked to arrive the airports three hours because of the observance of the safety protocols at the airports they have to follow before boarding their flights while outbound passengers were given five hours period to arrive the airport once international flights resume.