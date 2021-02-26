Police arrest kidnappers, rescue victims in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State police command has rescued three kids kidnapped by a woman and her husband from their village in Ikwo and Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

Luck ran out of the kidnappers at Nkaliki Road, Abakaliki metropolis when a tricycle operator they boarded suspected and raised the alarm that attracted residents of the area to gather and rescue the children.

The victims identified as Sopuruchukwu Ugbo, (8 years), Tochukwu Eze (5 years), and Wisdom Eze (4 years).

According to the police spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, while noting that the children have reunited with their families, commended the efforts of the residents in rescuing the lives of the kids. She urged the residents to maintain a partnership with police for more success stories within the state.

“It happened that a Keke rider who was conveying the suspect with the children to a park saw how unkept the children were, he started to question them, when he noticed that woman was lying.

“The woman said the children were her sister’s children and that the crisis between Ikwo and Abakaliki people caused her taking them away. But the Keke driver instead raised the alarm and attracted the attention of people who alerted the police.

“One of the two children that were stolen about two weeks ago identified the same woman as the person that abducted them, when the girl was describing the woman, she said she is fair and we insisted that she is not the only fair person in the society, the girl then said the woman had a wound in her hand, and that is fresh as of the time they were kidnapped. Lo and behold, we saw the wound at the same spot the girl described.”

“So far, these syndicates have kidnapped four children, while three have been recovered and one is yet to be recovered.

Police are still investigating the matter to uncover more of their activities,” she adds.

In an interview with one of the victims, Sopuru Ugbo said she was kidnapped alongside her brother at Nwezenyi and taken to Enugu where she was abandoned.

“I was going to Nwezenyi with my brother when the woman came and told me that my mother said she should buy something for us to eat.

“I said I was not going anywhere, she used her handkerchief on me and I stopped talking.

“She finally met with a man called Gwogwo, after discussing with him, she took us away. We entered Keke to Onuebonyi and then entered a car to Enugu where we slept. But in the morning, I did not see the woman and my brother again. I don’t know where my brother is, my brother’s name is Enyichukwu.

“The woman has a wound on her arm, so immediately I saw her yesterday, I recognized her. It was a lady called Chinaza that called my mother,” she cried.

However, in an interview with the parents of the rescued children, Mr Ogbonnaya Eze, commended the tricycle operator, calling him a good-spirited citizen of the state and thanked the police for rescuing his two children from the hands of kidnappers.

“Our children; Tochukwu and Wisdom were sent to buy biscuits at the neighbour’s house when these people took them.

Tochukwu is five years old while wisdom is four years old. Both are in Nursery 1. In the night, one man came to us and said he saw a write-up on Facebook about two children that were rescued by a Keke rider at Nkaliki and were taken to the police station, he showed me their pictures, that was how we found out that they were rescued,” he added.

