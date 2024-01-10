The Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Bayelsa Police Command has launched an investigation into the abduction of a 40-year-old woman by gunmen in Yenagoa, the state capital’s Opolo axis.

State Commissioner of Police Alonyenu Idu confirmed the incident to the media, stating that four suspects, including the wife of the alleged mastermind, have been apprehended.”

According to an eyewitness account, the kidnappers, who arrived at the business outlet of their victim in a patrol vehicle belonging to the IYC, Central Zone, whisked her away to an unknown destination.

While police authorities claimed the kidnappers had not made contact and demanded ransom, family sources reported that the abductors had demanded N10 million as ransom for her release.

However, top executives of the IYC have activated the clan security networks to work with the State Police Command to arrest the mastermind of the kidnapping and ensure that the businesswoman is rescued safely without ransom.

The police boss, Alonyenu Idu, revealed that some of the suspected criminals who perpetrated the abduction of the businesswoman were chased out of their hideout in the Isoku area of Rivers State before relocating to Yenagoa to carry out the kidnapping.

He further noted that the mastermind of the kidnapping is an indigene of Ebonyi State, adding that “we have arrested the first layer of those who participated in the kidnapping. The girlfriend of the mastermind has been arrested.”

He also confirmed that the leadership of the IYC and community leaders have joined the police in the manhunt for the mastermind while warning that the peace in Bayelsa can not be disrupted.

