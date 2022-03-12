Police arrest female gang suspect who steals motorcycles by drugging riders

Operatives of the Delta Police Command have arrested a female member of a gang, Aisha Hassan, which specialises in drugging commercial motorcycle riders and making away with their automobiles.

The female suspect, Aisha Hassan, was arrested after a complaint was lodged by a commercial motorcycle rider (names withheld) that he had fallen victim to the gang in Asaba.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Saturday, said after the arrest of Aisha Hassan, efforts were still on to recover the stolen motorcycle.

“Following a report received by the Area Commander Asaba that on the 23/2/2022 at about 1430hhrs, an Okada rider (Name withheld) carried a lady named Aisha Hassan and one other who pretended to be passengers to Kenu Guest House located at Bonsaac.

On getting to the hotel, the victim stated that the lady brought out drinks for them to drink unknown to him that sleeping pills and suspected hard drugs had been added to the drink.

“After drinking, he slept off and to his greatest surprise, when he woke up, he discovered that his red colour unregistered KC Sanya motorcycle with Engine No. 162FMJ510828953, Chasis No. IPCKL11M1018611 valued at N330,000.00 had been stolen by the suspects.

“The Area commander Asaba, ACP Nuhu Hamidu, detailed police detectives to investigate and ensure that the said suspects are arrested.

“Consequently, the team went on an intelligence-led investigation and arrested one of the suspects named Aisha Hassan.

“Investigation later revealed that her gang member took the motorcycle to an unknown destination.

“Investigation is ongoing with a view to possibly recover the said motorcycle and arrest the fleeing suspect,” Edafe noted.

He quoted CP Ari Muhammed Ali, as urging members of the public to help with any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect and also recover the said motorcycle.

