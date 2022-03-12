IPCR deploys social media to curb communal crisis in Anambra

The Director-General of the Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr Bakut Tswah Bakut, has said the Institute will create a Social Media platform, to curb the incessant communal crisis in Anambra state.

Dr Bakut stated this on Friday, in Awka, while addressing a stakeholders’ roundtable on the boundary dispute/conflict between the worried communities of Ayamelum local government of the state.

He said the platform will offer a means for the leaders of the affected communities to share information with the Peace Institute, enable the leaders of Though to engage and involve their communities in new and potentially transformative ways and for identification of land defaulters, evidence sources and submission of distress reports.

“This will help us to support and prevent further communal disputes in the area. And if this measure work, it will be instituted across the country, he added.

Bakut said the stakeholders’ meeting became necessary because of the recurrent nature of the conflict and its changing dynamics.

He tasked the communities to tow the part of peace in resolving its age-long boundary dispute, noted that violence was not an option.

The eight disputed communities are; Omor, Igbakwu, Anaku, Umumbo, Umuerum, Ifite-Ogwari, Umueje and Omasi.

He said the communities have been involved in boundary disputes for the past 100 years.

According to him, the objective of the meeting was to find other natural means of addressing the issues, in which the plan WhatUp charting group is among.

He urged the communities leaders to shift their focus to empowering the youth and women to become economically independent and progressive-minded.

The IPCR boss called on the state government to make public and implement the reports by the various affected communities and support the implementation of their resolution.

The traditional ruler of the Igbakwu community, Igwe Professor Onuora Nwuneli, on his submission, accused politicians of being behind communal crises across the country.

The President General of the Anaku community, Chief Paul Nwuba, who supported the call for boundary demarcation, informed IPCR management that his community alone lost about ten million naira (10,000,000), during the communal war that claims lives and destruction of properties between his people and Omor neighbouring community.

He noted that the land demarcation will bring a lasting solution to the age-long crisis in the area.

