No fewer than eight kidnap and robbery suspects have been arrested at various locations in Delta State.

Six of the suspects were believed to be a gang responsible for abductions including the kidnap of a couple and one other victim on May 15 and April 7, 2023 along Onwian Aladja in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Explaining how the syndicate was arrested following their modus operandi, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, on May 5, said sequel to “a series of intelligence-led investigations, the detectives arrested a POS operator (name withheld) whose account these hoodlums always transfer money from their victims account.

“The POS operator, who claimed ignorance of the antecedents of these suspects, cooperated and availed the police with credible information that led to the arrest of the gang leader named Adim Lucky Onweiyali ‘m’ age 33yrs on 1st June 2023.

“The suspect led the police to the houses of other gang members and also to the house of one Akporido Stanley ‘m’ age 56yrs who hid the weapons for them.

“One locally-made gun, and three live cartridges were recovered while the suspects are in custody, and investigation is ongoing.”

Similarly, on Saturday June 3, police operatives attached to Ekpan Police Station in Uvwie Local Government Area, arrested Ogheneovo Abdnego, 17 and Chidi Okpanachi, 31, when they intercepted a tricycle carrying four occupants.

When the tricycle was searched, one locally-made cut-to-size gun and four live cartridges were recovered.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



While the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, commended officers and men of the command for their courage in fighting crime, he urged residents of the state to “trust the police and report any suspicious happening around them.”





“He also noted that in the arrest of the six man kidnapping syndicate by the Ovwian Aladja Division, the command was able to arrest them because their victims refused to chicken out and he commended the victims for trusting the police and taking the bold step to report the matter,” Edafe quoted CP Abass as saying.