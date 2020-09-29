Police arrest 7 armed robbers, recover 2 motorcycles, guns from them in Adamawa

Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARs) Police Operatives of the Adamawa command have arrested a 7-man syndicate who specialises in armed robbery activities in the state.

The operative detectives attached to Girei/Ganye division in a statement signed by the command Public Relations officer, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Ngoruje said they have recovered three motorcycles, two den guns, military uniforms, among others from the robbers.

According to the statement, the robbers attacked and robbed three commercial motorcyclists in Girei, Ganye and Mayo of Belwa Local Government Area after inflicting upon them severe injuries and carted away their motorcycles.

“Investigation reveals that the dare-devil armed robbers -KABIRU MUHAMMED, 23years, IDRIS SALISU, 42years, FRIDAY ELKANAI, 23years, all residents of Wuro – Hausa, Yola South LG, Lafiya in Lamurde LG and Dikong in Mayo, Belwa LG are members of Hunters Association and eventually betrayed the trust entrusted in them by members of the public.

“Similarly, on the 27/9/2020 following a credible information, the gallant men of the command attached to special Anti Robbery Squard (SARS) arrest SADIQ ABDULLAHI 20years, AWAL BAKARI 23years, AMINU GIDADO 23years and ALIYU ABUBAKAR 25years all residents of Mayo Belwa local government and recover two den guns, four cutlasses, three knives, a set of military uniform and four pairs of dessert boots.

“The command while ensuring that the victims get proper medical attention and their stolen motorcycles, enjoins residents to report any suspicious persons around their neighbourhoods to the nearest Police Division or report same through any of the Police Command Control/Emergency numbers.” The statement stated.

