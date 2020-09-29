NDE moves to tackle food crisis, unemployment

IN line with the renewed efforts of the Federal Government to revamp the country’s agricultural sector, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Oyo State, has kicked off the 2020 Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS).

Speaking at the flag-off of the training scheme in Kosobo, Oyo East Local Government, Mrs Oluwatoyin Aiyelagbe, head of Small Scale Enterprise Department, who represented the state coordinator, NDE, Mrs Olayinka Olayemi, said the initiative was aimed at encouraging unemployed Nigerians to take up agriculture as a means of livelihood, thereby creating more jobs, ensuring food security and creating wealth.

The state coordinator noted that under the leadership of the NDE Director-General, Dr Nasiru Ladan Argungu, SADTS scheme, formerly known as RADTS, has been successfully implemented in the state due to the collaborative support of the various stakeholders such as federal, state and local government as well as philanthropists, seasoned experts, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), banks, among others.

Similarly, the director, Rural Employment Promotion, NDE headquarters, Dr Mbata Michael, represented by Mrs Beatrice Oruoyehu, said SADTS was designed to ensure that agricultural production and distribution system provide more revenue from farm produce, better environment and improved quality of life for farmers.

The director urged the beneficiaries to engage their resource persons, especially in the area of exchanging ideas so as to get well-equipped with unquantifiable knowledge which he said, was vital in the value chain as well as addressing the impact of COVID-19 and rising unemployment rate in the country.

The chairman of Oyo East Local Government, Saheed Adeyemi Arowosaye, who was represented by his secretary, Alhaji Mumini Owolabi, thanked the NDE for bringing the scheme to the local government and promised to give the beneficiaries the needed support.

Also,the Head of Rural Employment Promotion department, Oyo NDE, Mr Kabir Adedoja, noted that the department had kick-started the training at the Agricultural Skills Acquisition Training Centre (ASTC), Onsa, Oyo and that 100 trainees drawn from the three senatorial districts in the state are beneficiaries at the end of the training and successful participants would be awarded certificates.

He advised participants to seize the opportunity to acquire necessary agricultural skills which will be provided free by the Federal Government through NDE.

The training, according to him, will consist three-month Agricbusiness tutorial/practical demonstration at the Directorate’s Agricultural Skills Training Centre, Onsa village, in vegetable and livestock production.

