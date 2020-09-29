Bandits kidnap council boss, kill motorcyclist in Kaduna

The Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Dr. Katuka Humble has been kidnapped by bandits.

Mr Humble was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday when a motorcyclist was conveying him to his farm.

Eyewitness remarked that the local government boss was kidnapped around Kiduni village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Sources disclosed that the bandits on sighting the motorcycle opened fire at them and killed the bike rider who slumped and died on the spot.

“Mr Humble was, however, abducted by the bandits who took him away to an unknown destination.

When contacted, the spokesman for the Police Command, Mr. Mohammed Jalige could not confirm the incident.

It would be recalled that in recent times, there has been series of kidnap cases in the state.

Last week, a fashion designer had his five family members kidnapped at Barakallahu. While, a resident of Udawa village in Chikun LGA had 17 members of his family kidnapped.

