Police arrest 6 kidnap, armed robbery suspects in Delta

Police operatives in Delta State have arrested six kidnap and robbery suspects in parts of the state and Bayelsa.

Godstime Rufus, 22, Stanley Efeme, 21 and Davidson Esiso, 35, all from Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta, were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnap of a victim who reported to the police after escaping.

The victim (name withheld) was abducted at 9:30 pm on January 22, 2022, along Esiso Street Agbarho, but escaped in the process of transferring him to another vehicle.

He later spotted one of his abductors, Godstime Rufus, and immediately alerted the police leading to his arrest and that of two others.

Similarly, George Akporie, 25, Prosper Asaeta, 29 and Eziekel Stephen, 23, from Igbide community in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state were arrested at Sagbama, Bayelsa State in connection with the robbery of a victim.

The 33-year-old victim (name withheld) was allegedly shot on March 5, 2021, by three robbery suspects and his Qlink motorcycle was snatched away.

The incident occurred between Olomoro and Ehwne communities in Isoko South after which the victim was rushed to Olomro General Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

But luck ran out of the robbery suspects when on January 23, 2022, the victim spotted one of the hoodlums around Sagbama, Bayelsa State and he immediately alerted the Bayelsa Police Command and the suspects rounded up.

In a statement made available to journalists in Delta on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, directed the police operatives from Oleh Division to proceed to Bayelsa State for the arrest of the suspects.

He said a locally-made gun was recovered from the three suspects and they would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.