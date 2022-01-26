Police inspector, two bandits die during gun duel in Ogun

A Police Inspector, Omolayo Olajide, two suspected bandits died during a gun battle at Saala Orile forest, where the bandits were attacking herders.

In a statement issued by the image-maker of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi had it that policemen attached to Ayetoro Division acted promptly to a distress call that a group of bandits were attacking herders in the forest, on Tuesday.

The DPO of Ayetoro, CSP Bernard Ediogboyan, was said to have led men and operatives of the Joint Security Intervention squad (JSIS) to the scene.

The hoodlums were reported to have opened fire on sighting the security team, while the policemen equally opened fire on them.

The gun battle, it was learnt lasted for about twenty minutes while two of the bandits were shot dead.

Some of the bandits were said to have escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

Items recovered from the bandits included three locally made guns; sixteen live cartridges; assorted criminal charms; one cutlass; one small phone and one unregistered Bajaj motorcycle.

The State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, expressed sadness over the death of the police officer while on official duty.

Bankole directed that fleeing members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to justice.

He assured the family of the deceased Police Officer that his labour would not be in vain.

