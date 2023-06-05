Kano state police command on Monday arrested 49 suspects over an allegation of looting of properties of buildings/structures at Triumph Plaza, Fagge Local government area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police ( CP) Mohammed Gumel disclosed that ” On 04/06/2023 at about 2200hrs, reports were received from good Samaritans that some hoodlums, hundreds in numbers were grouping and planning to loot properties of buildings/structures at Triumph Plaza, Fagge LGA, Kano.”

According to the spokesman of the command SP Haruna Kiyawa said that “. On receipt of the reports, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, directed the immediate deployments of teams of Operation Restore Peace to the scene”

He added that the suspected looters were dispersed. Forty-nine (49) suspects were arrested and the following looted properties were recovered as follows;

Three flash doors, flash windows, 4 Air conditioners, 8 pieces of polling door iron and 16 heavy-duty hammers, adding that the investigation is in progress.

The Commissioner of Police also advised parents and community leaders to talk to their wards/youths to desist from looting people’s properties as it is a clear case of mischief and theft which are punishable under the law.

