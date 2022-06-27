Police arrest 3 suspects in connection to forceful removal of eyeballs of 16-year-old boy in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command on Monday declared that it has arrested one Isaac Ezekiel, a 32-year-old of Rafin Zurfi, Yelwa area of Bauchi in connection to the forceful removal of the two eyeballs of 16-years-old Uzairu.

According to the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, “in connection to the crime are Nensok Bawa, 38-year-old of Kabwir District in Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State as well as Yohana Luka aka Doctor Samu, 52-year-old from Golbong Village, Amper District, also of Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The PPRO added that “sequel to the case of a suspected ritualist who plucked the eyes of a minor, during a terrifying incident which occurred in the Jira Mountains, Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis, the suspect, Isaac Ezekiel 32 years of Rafin Zurfi, Yelwa, Bauchi metropolitan has been arrested and he has voluntarily confessed to the unfortunate crime.”

He corroborated that a prompt search of his house by the Police led to the recovery of Uzairu Salisu’s eyeballs.

Exhibits recovered from the suspect included the two human eyeballs in a calabash, cable wire used in perpetrating the heinous act and a travelling bag containing some native medicine.

Findings according to the Police revealed that in April 2022, the principal suspect, Isaac Ezekiel conspired with the two other suspects to conceive the idea to commit the atrocity of getting the eyeballs of a human being.

On 24th June 2022 at about 0900hrs, the principal suspect, Isaac Ezekiel lured one Uzairu Salisu, 16 years of Jahun, Bauchi metropolis into a nearby bush for a casual job on his farm, the Isaac Ezekiel used a cable wire to strangulate Uzairu Salisu into a coma and use a knife to remove the two eyeballs for the ritual purpose.

An investigation is in progress, after which the suspects will be charged to court in line with all relevant laws of the country in order to get justice.

“The task has not been an easy one, but in line with our constitutional mandate, we shall remain fierce, tireless, and relentless in committing ourselves to the safety and security of lives and property of the people of Bauchi State and the country at large,” the PPRO assured.





The Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda then reassured the commitment to protect the people as the command burst ritualists, tackled crimes and urged residents to be supportive.

He declared, “In furtherance of our commitment to steaming down crime and criminality, the command has made adequate use of intelligence gathering towards continuous maintenance of law and order and this has yielded positively.”

