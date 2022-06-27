NYSC member donates food items, cash gifts, others to orphanages in Bayelsa

A member of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), serving at the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board in Bayelsa State, Blessing Ademilua, has donated food items, toiletries, clothing and cash gifts worth N500,000 to orphanage homes through the personal Community Development Service (PCDS) in the state.

The orphanage home visited are; Glory land orphanage, New Assembly quarters road, and Daisy’s Home for Special Children Foundation all in Igbogene.

Tribune Online gathered that Ademilua, a native of Agbado in Ekiti state said it has always been her desire to identify with the less privileged in the society and put a smile on their faces.

She noted that identifying with the less privileged makes them feel loved, and also give them a sense of belonging, adding that showing love to one another would make the world a better place.

The young corp member who said it was not the first time she was reaching out to those in need, urged well meaning Nigerians to always remember the poor and needy and try to reach out to them.

She appreciated God Almighty for giving her the Grace, and also the NYSC scheme for the platform, as well as every individual God used to achieve the project, while also thanking her immediate family for their unflinching support and prayers.

The children and caregivers at the orphanage homes, thanked the youth corp member for the magnanimous act, appreciating the fact that she was touched to visit and reach out, and praying that God will reward her generosity and her back in hundred folds.

