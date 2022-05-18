Police arrest 3-man armed robbery syndicate, recover 6 stolen vehicles in Ibadan

Police have confirmed the arrest of a 3-man armed robbery syndicate with the recovery of six stolen vehicles in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko made the disclosure while briefing the newsmen on the activities of the command at the Force Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Onadeko disclosed that the suspects; Habeeb Azeez, Seun Azeez and Olawale Rasaq specialized in car theft and stealing of other valuables, adding that they have been terrorizing the people of Ibadan and the neighbourhood before they met their waterloo.

She stated that members of the criminal gang invaded the residence of one Kunle Azeez at Idi-Ayunre in Oluyole local government area and dispossessed him of his valuables including expensive cell phones, gold wristwatches, cash sum of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000:00) and Toyota Corolla car with registration number FST 33 EY.

According to her, “The armed robbers were later intercepted by Police operatives who were on routine anti-crime patrol at Idi-Ayunre along Ijebu-Ode road in the process the armed robbers abandoned the stolen car and fled.

“The case was later referred to this unit and, after a discreet investigation, the kingpin of the armed robbery syndicate was arrested in his hideout.





“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and series of such criminal activities he had masterminded with his syndicate members.

Ngozi added that his confession led to the arrest of two other suspects who are alleged to be in the custody of the stolen items.

Items recovered from the suspects, as disclosed by the Commissioner of Police include Toyota Camry cars a.k.a Envelop and one Toyota Corolla car.

She said the suspects would be arraigned in court after the conclusion of a police investigation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Police arrest 3-man Police arrest 3-man

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Police arrest 3-man Police arrest 3-man