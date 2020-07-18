Police arrest 27-year-old man for attempting to kill friend with gun over N1,000 debt

Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Friday Asuquo, for allegedly attempting to kill his friend over one thousand naira debt in Enu-Orji village, Amawbia, Anambra State.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Awka, said the suspect collected the gun from a church in the area, adding that he had voluntarily confessed to the offence.

He said, “On the 17/7/2020 at about 11:45 am, police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Friday Asuquo ‘m’ aged 27 years of Oron but resides at Enu-orji village, Amawbia in Anambra State.

“Suspect had a misunderstanding with one Kingsley Araino ‘m’ aged 27 years of same address over One thousand Naira debt.

“Following the altercation, the suspect quickly rushed inside one city of restoration church Amawbia, brought out a pump-action gun loaded with four live cartridges and allegedly shot the victim at his back.

“Scene of the incident was visited by Police detectives and victim rushed to Amaku General Hospital Awka for medical attention and he is responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the pump-action used in perpetrating the crime, three live cartridges and one expended cartridge were recovered as exhibits.

“Suspect also confessed to the offence voluntarily while investigation is ongoing after which he would be brought to book.”