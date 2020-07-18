Police arrest 27-year-old man for attempting to kill friend with gun over N1,000 debt

Metro
By Michael Ovat - Awka
Police arrest 27-year-old man

Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Friday Asuquo, for allegedly attempting to kill his friend over one thousand naira debt in Enu-Orji village, Amawbia, Anambra State.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Awka, said the suspect collected the gun from a church in the area, adding that he had voluntarily confessed to the offence.

He said, “On the 17/7/2020 at about 11:45 am, police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Friday Asuquo ‘m’ aged 27 years of Oron but resides at Enu-orji village, Amawbia in Anambra State.

“Suspect had a misunderstanding with one Kingsley Araino ‘m’ aged 27 years of same address over One thousand Naira debt.

“Following the altercation, the suspect quickly rushed inside one city of restoration church Amawbia, brought out a pump-action gun loaded with four live cartridges and allegedly shot the victim at his back.

“Scene of the incident was visited by Police detectives and victim rushed to Amaku General Hospital Awka for medical attention and he is responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the pump-action used in perpetrating the crime, three live cartridges and one expended cartridge were recovered as exhibits.

“Suspect also confessed to the offence voluntarily while investigation is ongoing after which he would be brought to book.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SUSPENDED former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, avoided his re-arrest on Thursday for his decision to remain in the official residence of the EFCC chairman despite being suspended and another acting chairman named for the commission… Read Full Story
The fate of the embattled Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, was sealed on Friday night following the gale of retirement announced by the National Assembly Service Commission… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 600 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. The 600 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 35,454. The NCDCmade this known via its verified Twitter handle on Friday… Read Full Story
THE Federal Government and West African Examination Council have agreed to shift the date of West African Senior School Certificate Examination from the August 4 to September 5, 2020, earlier announced by… Read Full Story 
The face-off between the National Assembly, Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and its Acting Managing Director, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei,  over the probe of over ?81.5bn expenditure within five months assumed another dimension on Friday, as the House of Representatives Committee gave… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Three teenagers confess how they slept with 10 men for initiation into secret cult

Metro

Police exhume decomposing bodies of kidnapped victims in Rivers

Metro

Ekiti govt name-shames 66 year-old rapist

Latest News

Court jails man for cyber crime in Ibadan

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More