Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Friday Asuquo, for allegedly attempting to kill his friend over one thousand naira debt in Enu-Orji village, Amawbia, Anambra State.
The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Awka, said the suspect collected the gun from a church in the area, adding that he had voluntarily confessed to the offence.
He said, “On the 17/7/2020 at about 11:45 am, police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Friday Asuquo ‘m’ aged 27 years of Oron but resides at Enu-orji village, Amawbia in Anambra State.
“Suspect had a misunderstanding with one Kingsley Araino ‘m’ aged 27 years of same address over One thousand Naira debt.
“Following the altercation, the suspect quickly rushed inside one city of restoration church Amawbia, brought out a pump-action gun loaded with four live cartridges and allegedly shot the victim at his back.
“Scene of the incident was visited by Police detectives and victim rushed to Amaku General Hospital Awka for medical attention and he is responding to treatment.
“Meanwhile, the pump-action used in perpetrating the crime, three live cartridges and one expended cartridge were recovered as exhibits.
“Suspect also confessed to the offence voluntarily while investigation is ongoing after which he would be brought to book.”
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE