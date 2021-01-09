Police arrest 243 suspected strippers, clubbers, others for violating COVID-19 protocols

Two hundred and forty-three suspected strippers, clubbers and others have been arrested by the police in Lagos State for allegedly violating the COVID-19 protocols in the state.

This is just as the police in the state have raised the alarm on the “worrisome disregard” by residents of the state for compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

The arrested suspects included children of highly placed personalities including a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police and other top-notch in the society.

The suspects were early Saturday arrested during different operations, which were coordinated by the state police commissioner Hakeem Odumosu in Surulere and Maroko areas of the state.

CP Odumosu, while speaking with newsmen at the state police command headquarters in Ikeja reiterated the commitment of the police to fully enforce the federal and state governments’ directives against the spread of Covid -19 in the state.

The police boss said. “Generally, it has been observed that many Lagosians have disregard for compliance with Covid-19 protocols across the state, which has been so worrisome due to the consequence of such lackadaisical attitudes on our health status and the spread of the rampaging pandemic in Lagos State.

He stressed that “on Friday 8th January 2021 during a night operation that was coordinated and commanded by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos, the command pounced on some defiant night clubs, where two hundred and thirty-seven violators were arrested.”

“The club’s raided included, Lounge 38 on Bode Thomas Road Surulere, where eighty-five suspects were arrested and Club Victoria in Victoria Island where one hundred and fifty-two suspects were arrested, while six others were arrested for violating the Federal Government imposed 12 midnight to 4 am curfew in the state.”

CO Odumosu stressed that “In total two hundred and forty-three violators were arrested and are being paraded today.”

He stressed that “gentlemen of the press, the command wishes to reiterate it’s zeal and commitment to due and total enforcement of Covid- 19 protocols and orders, including the Federal Government 12 midnight -4 am curfew.”

He warned that “the club owners are hereby strictly warned to comply with the state government directives of immediately and total closure of clubs as they will not only be prosecuted but also have the building approval revocated.

“We wish to admonish Lagosians to observe the Covid-19 guidelines and protocols jealously as the pandemic is real and a global reality, which must be collectively tackled,” the Lagos CP advised.

The arrested suspected were on Saturday evening charged before a mobile court.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Police arrest 243 strippers Police arrest 243 strippers

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Police arrest 243 strippers Police arrest 243 strippers

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE