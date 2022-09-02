Police arrest 19-year-old suspected rapist in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested 19-year-old suspected rapist, Miracle Onwe from Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu local government Area of the State.

The State Police public relations officer, SP Chris Anyanwu, disclosed this on Friday while briefing Journalists in Abakaliki.

According to Anyanwu, the victim was farming at Aboffia village in Ebonyi LGA, when the rapist came from the rear and pounced on her.

“On 19/08/2022 at about 1700hrs, Ruth Nwizi a 22-year-old girl was farming at Aboffia village in Ebonyi LGA, Ebonyi State, when suddenly a young man came from the rear and pounced on her.

“The suspect later identified as Miracle Onwe, aged 19, an indigene of Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu LGA, pushed the said Ruth down and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

“Immediately after the act, the suspect robbed her of her Infinix Smart 5 phone valued #45,000 and took to his heels.

“When the girl raised alarm and drew the attention of passers-by who went after him, the suspect dived into a nearby river with the phone. On getting the information, SP Mustapha Waheed, the DPO C Division Ekumenyi swung into action with his detectives. The area was cordoned and the suspect was drawn out from the river and arrested. He confessed to the crime. Both victim and suspect were taken to FETHA for post-exposure prophylaxis and laboratory tests respectively. A medical report duly issued by FETHA confirmed that the girl was actually raped.





“The suspect, Miracle Onwe will be arraigned this morning for Rape and Robbery at the appropriate Court in Abakaliki.

“It is pertinent to mention at this juncture that the suspect had earlier this year attempted to rape a minor whom he forcefully grabbed in the company of two of her mates. However, as soon as he stripped the little girl in a bid to defile her, people who were within the vicinity pursued him and he dived into this same river. This has been his modus operandi.”

The PPRO however, lauded the efforts of Abofia youths that assisted the police, apprehend the suspect.

He further enjoined Ebonyi residents to always raise alarm whenever they found themselves in such a position.

“I want to on behalf of CP Aliyu Garba, psc (+), the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State, commend in good measure the effort of the youth in Abofia village, Abakaliki in assisting the police to arrest the miscreant. In the same vein, I enjoin the good citizens of Ebonyi State to always rise to any such occasion within their various communities as we partner together in ridding the State of crime and criminality, please”.

