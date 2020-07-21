Police arrest 150 night travellers, impound 10 buses

Metro
By Olalekan Olabulo
Police arrest 150 travellers, Police arraign 25-year-old man, Anambra robbery police, decomposing, bodies, kidnappers, arrest
FILE PHOTO

About 150 travellers have been arrested by the police in Lagos State for allegedly flouting the COVID-19 movement restriction in the state.

The image-maker, who confirmed this in a statement, signed by him and made available to Tribune Online also said that ten look luxurious buses were also impounded.

The arrested travellers were reportedly heading towards the Eastern and Northern parts of the country when their buses were intercepted.

The police image maker said: “On 18/07/2020 at about 23:00 hours, operatives of Lagos State Police Command on enforcement of the ban on interstates non-essential travel during the curfew hours, intercepted 10 luxurious buses with 150 passengers travelling out of Lagos State to various destinations in the Northern and Eastern regions of Nigeria.”

“The drivers and passengers were arrested, while the buses were impounded. The violators were arraigned in Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court.”

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, psc warned commercial vehicle operators and motor parks against violating interstates movement restriction orders during the curfew hours.

The police warned that “Passengers are also warned against non-essential interstates travels during the curfew hours.”

Comments

