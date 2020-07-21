As part of its corporate social responsibility, Jaiz Bank Plc in collaboration with CANs Park Ltd and other partners have created a platform that makes it easy for providers of palliatives to seamlessly reach the most vulnerable segment of society,

A statement from Ahmed Idris of the bank’s corporate communications department, the Relief Intervention and Symptoms Evaluation (RISE) is a web and USSD application that connects relief providers to relief seekers within their location.

“It is designed to aid the reduction of mass gathering for palliatives and support the gathering of data on crisis-related needs and intervention requirements, and help organizations to organize the records of their efforts in one place.

“Relief seekers can request relief materials which can be delivered to them after they have been matched to a relief provider within their location. “Through a simple USSD request or requests sent via smartphones of people in need, the platform matches requests geographically to organizations that can fulfil such requests.”

Ahmed explained that it thus takes the guesswork out of relief palliatives and allows organizations to easily sort, respond, record and refine the relief they provide.

Using demographic data, the platform connects relief providers with relief recipients that match their location and category of relief provision. “Providers can also indicate when they are out of stock or cannot deliver on a request and the platform will automatically rematch the request with an available provider.”

He added that RISE Platform has been launched in Lagos and Federal Capital Territory, while more states were in view.

“The platform is designed to ensure that, post-COVID-19, the app will continue to serve as a platform for organisations to reach vulnerable individuals.

“We are also leveraging a volunteer network currently driven by the YALI Network which will handle matters relating to the delivery of relief materials for providers who desire to remain anonymous and information gathering for locations wherein the inhabitants may not be able to navigate the platform to make requests.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE