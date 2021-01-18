Police arrest 11 suspects over Ketu, Mile 12 cult clashes

Eleven suspected cult members who have been terrorizing residents of Ketu, Mike12, Agilinti and Owode Onirin areas of Lagos State have been arrested by the police.

The suspects were arrested during different coordinated raids on criminal hideouts by policemen from Ketu Divisional Police Station. They were led by the divisional police officer (DPO) in charge of the station.

The state police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, while speaking on the arrest of the suspects, reiterated the commitment of the police to make the state tough for cultists and other criminals.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement he signed and made available to Tribune Online on Monday.

Adejobi confirmed the arrest of “11 suspected cultists, who have been terrorising Owode Elede, Agiliti, Maidan, Afinjuomo, all in Mile 12, Ketu area of Lagos State, on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th January, 2021, at different operations carried out by the police operatives attached to Ketu Division of the command.

“The suspected cultists are Yusuf Abiodun, m, 22, Jamiu Salami, m, 30, Dare Taiwo, m, 27, Oluwatobiloba Aberaman, m, Balogun Taofeek, m, 18, Samuel Owolabi, m, 16, Ejemina Godfrey, m, 39, Godwin Innocent, m, 22, Keneting Uduenga, m, 29, Ayeni Wales, m, 29 and Lekan Olajide, m, 22.”

Adejobi also stated that: “Items recovered from them included one locally-made pistol with life cartridges, weed suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms.”

Adejobi also said that the commissioner has “directed that the suspects be handed over to the new Deputy Commissioner of Police State CID, Panti, for further investigation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…