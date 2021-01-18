Plateau police kill two notorious kidnappers

Metro
By Isaac Shobayo - Jos 
Following an intelligent report on the activities of kidnappers along Jos-Mangu highway in Plateau State, men of the Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in the state have killed two notorious kidnappers terrorising inhabitants of the area and rescued two of their captives.
Nigerian Tribune learnt the two notorious kidnappers were killed following a gun duel which lasted for more than an hour while other members of the gang escaped with various degrees of injuries.
The command also said assorted arms and ammunition recovered from the kidnappers.
According to the statement issued by the State Police Command signed by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, the command in an unrelenting manhunt for a notorious gang of kidnappers who kidnapped two persons in Chanzo village in Gindiri district of Mangu local government over the weekend stormed their hideouts.

The command pointed out that the IRT and Hawk-Eyed patrol team of the command attached to Mangu Division on Monday at about 1:00 pm stormed the kidnappers’ den and engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

