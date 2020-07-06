Police arraign man over alleged theft of motorcycle in Osun

A 20-year-old man, Obisakin Samuel, was on Monday arraigned in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun over alleged theft of a Bajaj motorcycle and membership of a secret society.
The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 28 at about 7.30 pm at Iloro area of Ile-Ife.
Osanyintuyi said that the defendant had in his possession one unregistered Bajaj motorcycle with chassis Number MD2A13AZXDWF76580 and engine Number DUZWDF00308 valued at N230,000.
He added that the defendant was also a member of a secret society, Aye Confraternity, disturbing the peace of Ile-Ife.
According to Osanyintuyi, the offences contravene Sections 62(A), 63(B) and 430 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of stealing and membership of a secret society.
The defence counsel, Mrs Comfort Eyiolawi, pleaded for bail for her client on liberal terms, promising he would provide reliable sureties.
Magistrate A. A. Adebayo granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N300,000 with one surety in like sum.
Adebayo added that the surety, a Grade Level 08 officer, must swear to an affidavit of means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction as well as produce three recent passport photographs.
The case was adjourned till July 20 for hearing.
(NAN)
