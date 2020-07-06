Police dismiss SP, 5 DSPs, 4 ASPs, demote Deputy Commissioner of Police, others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed 10 police officers and reduced the rank of eight others over various cases of misconduct in the line of duty.

This was contained in a statement in Abuja on Monday by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani

He explained that the commission took the decision at its eighth plenary meeting which spanned three weeks.

According to him, “the dismissed officers were one Superintendent of Police (SP), five Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) and four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP)

“A deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) were reduced in rank, a decision which also affected four Superintendents of Police (SP), one Deputy Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of Police.”

He added that the commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand for 16 Officers, reprimand for 13 and letters of warning to four others. Two officers are to receive letters of advice while 11 others were exonerated.

He explained further that the commission also looked into 83 disciplinary cases which included 18 appeals and petitions.

