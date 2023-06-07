The Nigeria Police has arraigned a street urchin, Raphael Agu, who killed another hoodlum, Stanley Ugo, over the discrepancy in the sharing formula of the illegal tax collected for building a foundation in the Ogudu area of Lagos.

Agu was arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Yaba area on two counts charge of murder.

The defendant was accused of allegedly stabbing his friend, Stanley Ugo, in the stomach with a knife on May 25, 2023, during a fight in the Ogudu area of the state.

According to the prosecution, the defendant was given N15,000 by a developer erecting a building around the Transformer Bus Stop in the area, to share among the area boys, which he did.

However, the deceased and one other, after a while came to the defendant claiming that he did not share the money equally and in the cause of the argument, a fight erupted.

The defendant, in the cause of the fight, was said to have retrieved a knife and stabbed the deceased in the stomach.

The police counsel, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the offence contravened Section 222 and is punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

Nurudeen urged the court to remand the defendant for 30 days pending legal advice from the Director of Legal Prosecution.

Granting the request, Magistrate P.E Nwaka ordered the defendant to be remanded in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre and also directed that the case file be duplicated and sent to the DPP for legal advice.

The matter was later adjourned till July 5, 2023.

