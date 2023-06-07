The Middle-Belt Youth Forum has asked President Bola Tinubu to confront the lingering crisis between herdsmen and farmers in the Middle-Belt region which has claimed thousands of lives and properties destroyed.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja on the State of the Nation the leader of the Group, Brent Kame said insecurity has been devastating in the Middle Belt.

He said the relentless attacks by bandits and some herdsmen, driven by their malicious intentions have caused widespread suffering in the region.

“The Middle Belt has witnessed mass killings, the wanton destruction of farms and homes, and a pervasive lack of peace and order.

“Consequently, millions of people have been displaced from their ancestral homes, flooding the already overwhelmed IDP camps”, he said.

He said state governments have attempted various measures to combat the terror unleashed by these marauding herdsmen upon the citizens.

“However, their efforts have been met with staunch resistance from the terrorists themselves. Determined to displace people from their homes and seize their lands, these terrorists have vowed to oppose any government, or group that seeks to neutralise their movements”, Kame stated.

He, however, said “As a new government assumes power, we urge the current administration to resolutely and unwaveringly confront the evil perpetrated by herdsmen. Nigeria cannot and must not be handed over to terrorists”.

On the last Presidential election and the activities at the Presidential Election Tribunal, the Middle-Belt Youth urged the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to make election materials available for Labour Party, the People’s Democratic Party and other political parties in court challenging the result it declared.

Speaking on the fuel subsidy removal, Kame said while he does not outrightly condemn the move, but he strongly opposes its timing for several reasons.

“The removal of fuel subsidy without a corresponding increase in wages and adequate measures to alleviate the burden on citizens is deeply distressing.





“As a means of resolving this issue, we urge the government to reconsider the complete removal of fuel subsidy and instead focus on establishing at least one refinery before implementing such a measure,” he added.

