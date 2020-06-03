Tinubu calls for an end to gender-based violence, abuse

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, has called for an end to gender-based violence and abuse in the country.

Tinubu through verified twitter handle on Wednesday, wrote “enough is enough’’.

The APC leader described the acts of violence against women and young girls as “inexcusable”, adding that there was nothing that could defend the wrongdoings.

“For far too long women and young girls in our nation have suffered the pain, hurt and stigma of gender-based violence and abuse.

“Too many have been hurt, intimated and bullied. Too many have died; violence is inexcusable,’’ he said.

According to him, we are all born of woman and nurtured by woman.

“Vera Uwaila Omozuwa is the most recent name on a list, far too long, of women who have lost their lives at the hands of these vile criminals.

“Today, I rise in solidarity with women in Nigeria to say #enoughisenough’’, Tinubu said.

The APC leader, in protest against the rape, murder of some recent victims declared that “enough is enough’’.

He tweeted the hashtags: “#JusticeforUwa, #JusticeforJennifer #JusticeforTina, #JUSTICE for all victims of gender-based violence.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 27, a 22-year-old student of the University of Benin, Uwa vera Omozuwa was raped and murdered at a church in the town.

Similarly, an 18-year-old girl, identified as Jennifer, was allegedly gang-raped by five boys reported to be her friends in Kaduna state.

The incident happened in Narayi, a community in Kaduna South Local Government Area.

The boys were said to have carried out the action on the teenager after giving her a liquid content, said to be a mixture of alcohol and drugs.

Also, a trigger happy policeman on May 27 allegedly killed a 16-year-old teenager, Tina Ezekwe at Iyana-Oworo bus-stop in Lagos.

The policeman was said to have shot dead the girl while attempting to arrest a bus driver.

The driver was alleged to have violated the nationwide curfew imposed by the Federal Government to check the spread the COVID-19.

(NAN)