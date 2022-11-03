Plateau State ready to host APC presidential flag-off rally

All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State has declared its readiness to host the flag-off of the party presidential campaign slated for Tuesday, November 15, 2023.

Plateau is the home state of Governor Simon Lalong, the APC Presidential Campaign Council Director-General.

However, sources from the party hinted that the arrangement for a smooth and successful rally for the APC is in top gear.

According to the programme released by the National Secretariat of the party, the campaign was kicked off on Tuesday, November 1st, with the Town Hall meeting in Lagos between Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu and business leaders in Lagos.

More such town hall meetings will take place before the mega rally in Kano on February 11, 2023.

The Kano rally will draw the curtains on the campaign, as the party shifts into election planning mode.

Other highlights of the campaign are rallies in Imo on Monday, November 21st, Kwara on Nov 22nd, Adamawa on Nov 24th, Ogun on Nov 26th, Enugu on Nov 26th and Sokoto on November 30th.

In between the rallies are scheduled five town hall meetings, one of which will be with interfaith groups in Abuja on November 9th.

The other town hall meetings will be between the candidate and various business and agricultural groups.

